Laurel police chief advises residents to stay off roads

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox is encouraging residents to stay off roads as temperatures continue to fall and conditions become more hazardous as ice accumulates on roadways.
Cox said there have already been some issues with roads in Laurel Monday.
One problem spot was the off-ramp of Leontyne Price Boulevard Monday, but Cox said the Mississippi Department of Transportation put sand out in the area to help alleviate the situation.
Ice accumulation has also been reported on part of Airport Drive over Interstate 59.
More dangerous driving conditions are expected overnight and Tuesday morning.
“Stay inside best you can,” Cox said. “Keep an eye on your neighbors who may need help because of lack of heating or anything of that nature. If you can put off going to the store or going to work or going anywhere, like I said, until around noon tomorrow, then hopefully we’ll be able to keep our accidents down, keep our injuries down and we’ll go on about our business as usual.”
Cox said there will be extra officers out overnight to help with any problems.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is also advising residents to stay off roads unless it is an emergency, saying roads and bridges may be impassable or dangerous to travel on.
The Jones County Safe Room at 1427 Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel will be open overnight for people needing a warm place to ride out the weather.
