Hundreds in the Pine Belt still without power

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Hundreds in the Pine Belt are still without power in the aftermath of the winter storm that passed through the area Monday.
The storm dumped freezing rain, sleet and even some snow on several Pine Belt counties most of Monday morning.
Those conditions later formed ice heavy enough to bring down trees and power lines.
Crews were working Tuesday to restore power in affected areas
A representative with Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association said crews are working as quickly and safely as they can as they continue to deal with trees and branches coming down because of ice.
The following is a breakdown of outages by power company as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday:
Southern Pine Electric Power Association:
Covington: 756
Jasper: 82
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association:
Lamar: 104
Marion: 550
