Hattiesburg church offers soup kitchen, warming station amid freezing temperatures

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The cold temperatures these past few days have actually warmed the hearts of some Hattiesburg community members.
Court Street United Methodist Church members spent Tuesday cooking and hosting people at a last-minute soup kitchen and warming station. The Church usually hosts a Wednesday night dinner, but when the temperatures dropped, they were inspired to do more.
“And then I called our Deaconess Jamie yesterday and said, ‘It’s cold, we’ve got an open warm building, we’ve got food to cook – we need to do something.’ And she was like, ‘I agree, let’s do it,’” Pastor Suzanne Hyland said.
Hyland said she knew her team would be quick to band together and prepare for a last-minute hot meal and warm space.
“And then to provide services like this when we see a need in the community – to call people and say, ‘Hey, what do y’all think about doing this?’ And they all get on board,” Hyland said.
The members cooked food and dessert – even sharing fresh food from the church garden where they grow vegetables on site.
“Our main goal today is mainly to feed people and give them a warm, safe place to be for a few hours,” Hyland said. “We really have no other agenda than to fill bellies and to make them feel like they have a warm and safe place.”
Some of the members helping out didn’t have heat or water at their own homes, but they still spent the day working to offer a safe place for those in need.
“Even if they need help themselves, they still find a way to come and help others too,” Hyland said.
Hyland said she is proud to have a church community that helps make outreach happen – especially on the cold days when people need it most.
Court Street United Methodist Church does offer a meal from their kitchen to anyone who needs it every Wednesday night from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
