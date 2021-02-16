Changemakers: Brothers recall making history as members of Heidelberg Seven

“I ended up teaching at Heidelberg High. Teaching history,” David said. “And I was able to show them the dynamics of racism because it took us 16 years after Brown vs. Board of Education that we were able to integrate in Mississippi in 1970. So we were there three years before full integration started and it was a challenge. But looking at it today, I wouldn’t take anything for it. I would do it again because we are here to make things better.”