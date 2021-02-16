Bitter cold will stick around through Tuesday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - It’s bitterly cold outside as we started off Tuesday morning with a few snow flurries and temperatures in the teens. Wind chills are in the single digits this morning.
Skies will be mostly sunny today. Highs will top out in the mid-30s this afternoon. That will help to melt some ice that is left this morning.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s this evening. Lows will be in the low 20s.
Thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Showers will linger into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Friday and this weekend will be much nicer with a ton of sun and highs warming up from the mid-40s on Friday to the mid-60s on Sunday.
