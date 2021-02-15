Waste Management suspends Pine Belt collection services due to weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Waste Management announced Monday that it is suspending all garbage and trash collection services for Pine Belt customers Tuesday.
The decision was made due to winter weather conditions and road closures.
Services will resume when roads are deemed safe to travel.
“Waste Management is in frequent communication with local officials and has informed them that we will experience service schedule changes due to icy road conditions,” said Michael Yarbrough, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast. “As winter weather conditions dictate, we have suspended all Waste Management collection services as an added safety precaution. We will resume all services as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.”
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.