Tips to stay safe through winter storm

PINE BELT (WDAM) - In the face this week’s winter storm, you need to take time to prepare.
Forrest County Emergency Management Executive Director Glen Moore explains what you can do right now.
“The main thing people need to start doing now is making sure that your pipes are protected. You know, make sure you have a plan to protect your pets, and, most importantly, have a plan to check on your elderly neighbors,” said Moore.
Freezing rain and sleet are the conditions we can expect Monday with the winter weather. Felecia Bowser, with the National Weather Service in Jackson, explains.
“We are expecting up to a quarter inch of ice and sleet across that area. So therefore, ice can cover roadways. That’s always a possibility across bridges and overpasses, and you could see some down tree limbs as a result,” said Bowser.
Black ice is going to be a threat to many roadways and bridges and can cause accidents. Here’s how you can control your vehicle if you hit a patch.
“If you hit a patch of ice, just let off of the accelerator, don’t hit your breaks and you just go with the natural flow of the vehicle,” said Moore said.
Officials are asking that if you don’t have to travel, please stay inside and stay warm during this winter storm.
if you’re staying warm using a space heater, remember to use a surge protector to help keep down the risk of a fire.
