Thousands lose power in Pine Belt during winter weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Almost 4,000 people were without power Monday afternoon in the Pine Belt as rain, freezing rain and sleet continued to fall across the area.
As of 3:30 p.m., Marion County had the most outages with more than 1,302 homes without power. Power companies in Lamar, Jones and Jasper counties were also reporting hundreds of outages in each county.
The following is a breakdown of outages by power company:
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association:
- Marion County: 1,302
- Lamar County: 884
- Perry County: 11
- Forrest County: 5
- Covington: 1
Mississippi Power:
- Jasper County: 502
- Marion County: 89
- Jones County: 35
- Covington County: 20
- Perry County 2
- Lamar County 2
Dixie Electric Power Association:
- Jones County: 978
- Covington County: 36
- Jasper County: 21
Southern Pine Electric Power Association:
- Covington County: 73
Downed power lines should be avoided. If you see one, report it to your local power company immediately.
Emergency officials are encouraging people to stay off the roads if possible as conditions are expected to worsen.
