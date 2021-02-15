Shelters opening in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Shelters are opening up in Pine Belt counties as icy conditions and bitterly cold temperatures descend on the area.
Forrest and Jones counties have announced shelter openings. Lamar County’s shelter was reported ready for opening if needed.
In Wayne County, the court room at the sheriff’s office has been converted to a warming station for use throughout the cold spell.
A list of shelters includes:
Shelters
- Forrest County: 946 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg
- Jones County: 1427 Ellisville Blvd, Laurel
- Lamar County: 99 Industrial Row, Purvis
Warming station
- Wayne County: 613 Court St., Waynesboro
