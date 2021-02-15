Win Stuff
Shelters open in the Pine Belt

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Shelters are opening across the Pine Belt as severe weather approaches the area.

A list of shelters includes:

  • Jones County: 1427 Ellisville Blvd, Laurel starting at 2 p.m.
  • Forrest County: 946 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg starting at 3 p.m.
  • Lamar County: 99 Industrial Row, Purvis starting at 4 p.m.

In Wayne County, the courtroom at the sheriff’s office, located at 613 Court Street in Waynesboro, will also be open as a safer place to go starting at 2 p.m.

Most shelters said they will remain open until the threat of severe weather has cleared, which could reach early into Wednesday morning.

This list will be updated if more shelter locations are provided.

