New dates set for COVID-19 vaccinations after Monday’s cancellations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 vaccination appointments slated for Monday have been rescheduled, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
State-run drive-through vaccination centers were shut down Monday due to the freezing weather.
Individuals slated to receive shots have had their appointments rescheduled for later this week and early next week.
A list of the new dates are shown below:
- Thursday, Feb. 18 - Pike County
- Friday, Feb. 19 - Hinds and Lowndes counties
- Saturday, Feb. 20 - Forrest, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lauderdale, Lee, Madison, Neshoba, Rankin and Warren counties
- Sunday, Feb. 21 - DeSoto, Lafayette, Leflore and Panola counties
A large group of first-dose vaccination appointments usually becomes available on the scheduling website early on Tuesday or Wednesday morning.
Check https://covidvaccine.umc.edu at these times if you are looking for a first-dose appointment.
Those currently eligible include adults 65 and older and those ages 18 to 64 with certain chronic health conditions. Healthcare professionals and EMTs/paramedics also are eligible.
