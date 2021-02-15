Man, girlfriend, dog escape Valentine’s Day house fire in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jasper County man, his girlfriend and dog all escaped a house fire on Valentine’s Day.
Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer for the Jones County Fire Council, said a double wide mobile home caught fire on County Road 31 in Heidelberg on Sunday morning.
The homeowner told firefighters has was having a quiet morning watching TV when he heard crackling coming from his roof.
Then, his home filled up with smoke. Bumgardner said the man, his girlfriend and his dog were able to get out of the home without being injured.
When firefighters got to the scene, flames were shooting from the roof of the home, Bumgardner said.
Firefighters from several departments helped fight the fire, which Bumgardner said badly damaged the home.
