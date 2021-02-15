Man charged in overnight Jones County shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department charged a man in an overnight shooting in the Powers community that injured one person.
The shooting happened at a home on MS Highway 184, according to the sheriff’s department.
A man was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to the back.
The alleged shooter, 52-year-old Charles Lovett, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Lovett was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center where he is being held pending an initial court appearance.
JCSD Investigator Patrick Oster is leading the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.