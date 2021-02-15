Jones County investigating ‘catastrophic’ house fire in Laurel

From Jones County Fire Council
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -- A reportedly abandoned house in Laurel sustained ‘catastrophic’ damage in a Monday morning house fire.
Firefighters responded at 6:54 a.m. Monday to a call of a structure fire at 23 Sanderson Road.
On arrival, firefighters found a wooden-frame home fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters immediately began a defensive attack and prevented fire from spreading to the surrounding structures.
Laurel Fire Department and Calhoun, Hebron and Soso volunteer fire departments responded to the call.
No injuries were reported. The house sustained catastrophic damage.
The house was reportedly abandoned, with no power connected. The cause of the blaze is suspicious and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating.
