Icy roads already a problem in several Pine Belt counties

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Ice accumulation is already creating a problem on roadways in several Pine Belt counties.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, ice has been reported on roadways and bridges in Jasper, Wayne, Lamar, Jones and Forrest counties.
MDOT crews are out treating affected areas with salt, but road conditions will continue to deteriorate as the temperature drops.
MDOT is also reporting live powerlines down at the intersection of State Route 44 and AC Richardson Road in Lamar County. Drivers are being asked to avoid that area.
Slick roads are expected to become an increasing problem as Monday wears on.
Anywhere from one tenth of an inch to six tenths of an inch of ice accumulation is expected, depending on where you are. Roads and bridges are expected to become icy, making travel treacherous Monday and Tuesday.
In Wayne County, Emergency Management Director Angela Atchison said icy conditions have already caused crashes at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and U.S. Highway 45.
MDOT and public safety agencies are asking drivers to stay off the roadways unless absolutely necessary.
