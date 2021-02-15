First Alert: Pine Belt starting to freeze over, sleet and freezing rain forecast to continue

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A mixed bag of rain, freezing rain and sleet continues to fall across the Pine Belt.
The line between frozen and not-frozen precipitation is hugging the Interstate 59 corridor so far Monday. At times the cold air pushes southeast, and at other times the warm air flexes back north.
This back-and-forth fight will slowly shift southeast over the next few hours as the colder air eventually wins the fight.
What to expect:
During the next few hours, most places will make the switch to sleet and freezing rain. This will make roads impassable across much of the area and also increase the potential for power outages across the area, especially in places that receive more freezing rain and less sleet.
On top of that, as the cold air wins over and pushes southeast, places that have liquid water on the ground will slowly freeze that water before it can evaporate. That will turn most everything into a thin sheet of ice and really make roads dangerous with black ice.
Threats:
The concern is for ice accumulations of up to a half inch capable of bringing down tree branches, causing power outages and making roads impassable.
The other concern is for a flash freeze. That is when all of the liquid precipitation that falls freezes before it can evaporate as colder air pummels into the area.
That means, even the people who see regular liquid precipitation may still end up with icy conditions because the rain that falls as liquid, hits the ground as a liquid and sits there as a liquid and freezes quickly later on Monday and into Tuesday morning before it can evaporate.
Timing:
This is already an ongoing event, and the precipitation will continue through the early afternoon. Then, the cold air settles into the area overnight Monday and through most of the day on Tuesday.
Unknowns:
Right now, the unknowns are less about “who gets ice?” and more about “when does the ice start to form for each spot?” This is why we highly recommend that wherever you are by the time of this posting, that you are prepared to be there through at least noon on Tuesday.
Preparations:
Double-check your plans for Monday and Tuesday. If you have to drive across the area, make sure you have a winter weather kit in your car.
That kit should include water, blankets, sand, an ice scraper and something to help you keep warm should you get stuck on the side of the road. For the cold, check your pipes now, before it gets cold. Insulate exposed pipes and double-check those pipes you may have insulated earlier in the year.
Check on family and friends that don’t have easy access to heat, and make sure they are taken care of during the day Monday.
Because the cold air rushes in after the precipitation ends, you will need to drip your faucets if you live on a raised foundation or manufactured / mobile home.
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your severe weather plan.
Also, download the WDAM First Alert Weather app so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
