First Alert: Freezing rain, sleet pelting the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Precipitation is falling across the Pine Belt now but will quickly changeover to freezing rain as the morning goes on.
Freezing rain will continue to fall into the late afternoon before ending in the evening hours. Some Sleet may mix in as the event ends.
Conditions will go downhill in the Pine Belt before lunchtime. Icing is expected area-wide.
This will cause tree limbs to break and power lines to sag. Power outages will be possible.
Anywhere from one tenth of an inch to six tenths of an inch of ice accumulation is expected, depending on where you are. Roads and bridges are expected to become icy, making travel treacherous Monday and Tuesday.
After the ice, temperatures will drop into the low teens with wind chills as low as 0 by Tuesday morning. This will be life-threatening for people or pets left outside.
On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann on behalf of Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency for most of the state because of expected freezing rain and frigid temperatures.
The Forrest County 361 shelter is open to anyone looking for a warm place to stay. It will remain open until the severe cold clears out of the area. The shelter is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.
