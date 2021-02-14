LIST: Winter weather prompting closings in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The blast of winter weather expected to hit the Pine Belt with below-freezing temperatures and hazardous, icy road conditions has prompted school and other closings in the area during the early part of the week.
Below is a list of area schools that have announced closures or schedule changes:
- Covington County School District - Closed Tuesday (closed Monday for President’s Day holiday)
- East Jasper Consolidated School District - Closed Monday and Tuesday
- Jones College - Virtual/on-line classes only Monday and Tuesday
- Laurel School District - Virtual classes only Monday and Tuesday
- Marion County School District - Virtual classes only Monday
- Wayne County School District - Closed Monday and Tuesday
- William Carey University - Closed Monday
South Central Regional Medical Center facilities, including all clinics, progressions, rehabilitation services and wellness/sports performance offices, will be closed Monday. The SCRMC hospital and emergency room will remain open.
This list will be updated as more closures are announced.
