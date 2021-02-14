Winter storm warning in effect for much of the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the Pine Belt through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann on behalf of Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency for most of the state because of expected freezing rain and frigid temperatures.
Sunday night, look for a chance for light rain and freezing rain to begin after midnight. Lows will be in the lower 30s.
On Monday, you can expect rain, freezing rain and at times, sleet. Amounts of ice could reach a quarter of an inch, which could cause power outages at times.
Iced-over bridges and roadways could also become an issue. Safety officials are asking drivers to stay off the road during this time unless absolutely necessary.
Highs will be in the lower 30s. The chance for precipitation is 90%.
The system should clear the area by 4 p.m. Monday, but temperatures are expected to drastically fall into the 15-20 degree range by Tuesday morning.
Sunny skies are expected to return on Tuesday with highs in the 30s and lows in the low to mid-20s by Wednesday morning.
This is a developing weather situation, so please stay tuned for further updates.
