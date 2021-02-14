Weather forces PRCC athletics’ schedule changes

Weather forces PRCC athletics’ schedule changes
Inclement weather and potentially hazardous travel conditions have led to a revision of Pearl River Community College's sports calendar. (Source: Pearl River Community College Communications)
By WDAM Staff | February 14, 2021 at 1:43 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 1:43 AM

From Pearl River Community College Communications

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) —Pearl River Community College has revisited some of its athletic schedule to shift games because of potentially hazardous travel conditions and inclement weather.

Those changes included:

  • The seventh-ranked Pearl River baseball team’s doubleheader against Hinds Community College on Friday was rained out. The doubleheader has been rescheduled for 3 p.m., March 31
  • The PRCC volleyball team made the decision not to travel to Senatobia for matches Saturday at Northwest Community College due to travel concerns.
  • Monday’s basketball games against Southwest Community College have been postponed due to similar travel and inclement weather concerns. The fourth-ranked Wildcats were to travel to Summit, while the Lady Wildcats were scheduled to host the Lady Bears.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.