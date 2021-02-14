Weather forces PRCC athletics’ schedule changes

From Pearl River Community College Communications
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) —Pearl River Community College has revisited some of its athletic schedule to shift games because of potentially hazardous travel conditions and inclement weather.
Those changes included:
- The seventh-ranked Pearl River baseball team’s doubleheader against Hinds Community College on Friday was rained out. The doubleheader has been rescheduled for 3 p.m., March 31
- The PRCC volleyball team made the decision not to travel to Senatobia for matches Saturday at Northwest Community College due to travel concerns.
- Monday’s basketball games against Southwest Community College have been postponed due to similar travel and inclement weather concerns. The fourth-ranked Wildcats were to travel to Summit, while the Lady Wildcats were scheduled to host the Lady Bears.
