USM’s approach at the plate will be key in 2021′s success

“Coach Berry always talks about it - so much of baseball is about the short game,” said USM sophomore infielder Danny Lynch. “Handling at-bats, hit and run, the moving runners. And coach [Travis] Creel also always talks about this - it’s not what you do in the three at-bats you get a hit because if you have 100 at-bats in a season. The difference between someone hitting .300 and .250 is five hits. It’s not really what you do with the 30 at-bats you get a hit in, it’s about what you do in the 70 at-bats you don’t. We’re just trying to have a quality at-bat every time. You know if I strike out against the Friday night guy but I make him throw 10-11 pitches in the at-bat that’s alright because we’re trying to run that guy’s pitch count up.”