USM’s approach at the plate will be key in 2021′s success

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - When Scott Berry sits down to fill out his first lineup card of the season on Friday, he may not see as much power among those nine batters as in years past.
However, what Berry does expect to see is smart hitters. USM’s coach of 12 seasons preaches to the Golden Eagles about cutting out strikeouts, utilizing their speed with hit-and-runs and “manipulating the bat.”
“Coach Berry always talks about it - so much of baseball is about the short game,” said USM sophomore infielder Danny Lynch. “Handling at-bats, hit and run, the moving runners. And coach [Travis] Creel also always talks about this - it’s not what you do in the three at-bats you get a hit because if you have 100 at-bats in a season. The difference between someone hitting .300 and .250 is five hits. It’s not really what you do with the 30 at-bats you get a hit in, it’s about what you do in the 70 at-bats you don’t. We’re just trying to have a quality at-bat every time. You know if I strike out against the Friday night guy but I make him throw 10-11 pitches in the at-bat that’s alright because we’re trying to run that guy’s pitch count up.”
The Golden Eagles open the 2021 campaign on Friday at 4 p.m. against Northwestern State.
