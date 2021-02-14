USM suffers 4th consecutive series sweep Saturday

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team fell behind by 17 points after one half Saturday and never would get within sight of the lead as the University of North Texas claimed a 68-56 Conference USA victory at Reed Green Coliseum.
USM (7-14, 3-11 C-USA) dropped its eighth consecutive game as the Golden Eagles were swept for the fourth consecutive conference weekend.
UNT (12-6, 8-2), which won for the seventh time in eight games, shot 53.6 percent on the first half to build a 39-22 halftime lead. The Mean Green would shoot 54.3 percent for the game.
USM got within nine points with less than four minutes to play, but couldn’t threaten down the stretch.
“We have some guys struggling a little bit,” USM coach Jay Ladner said. “We dug ourselves into a hole and played well later, but it’s hard to overcome. We had some chances to cut it to seven or eight in the second half, just a play or two away from making a sincere run at it.”
In his first career start in a conference game, USM’s Justin Johnson finished with a career-high 16 points and six rebounds.
Tyler Stevenson had 12 points and seven rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney bounced back from a scoreless game Friday to score 13 points with six rebounds and Jaron Pierre Jr. added 12 points.
Reigning C-USA Player of the Year, Javion Hamlet, scored a game-high 21 points for North Texas. Zachary Simmons finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.
James Reese had 12 points and 18 rebounds for the Mean Green and Thomas Bell added 10 points and five rebounds.
USM will travel to Miami, Fla., next weekend for its final regular-season road games to take on Florida International University.
