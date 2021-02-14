9th Lighthouse Dash raises $40K for Petal Children’s Task Force

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of runners and walkers hit the streets of Petal Saturday to raise money for the Petal Children’s Task Force.
Runners took part in the ninth annual “Lighthouse Dash” at Hinton Park.
About $40,000 was raised this year for the organization, which provides food to those in need.
The event featured a 5K run and a two-mile walk.
“We help over 400 people a month,” said Dee Dee Lowery, race director. “Our homeless folks have picked up over the last year as well, and so, we’re helping a lot of those.”
“Since COVID, some people’s hours are cut back or they’ve lost their job and they really hate having to come to us, but they have to depend on us for food and everything and that’s what we’re here for,” said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Children’s Task Force.
The organization has been helping people in need for 31 years.
