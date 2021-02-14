SPAS, PetSmart charities partner for puppy wellness event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff at Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic is showing some young pets a little extra love this Valentine’s Day weekend, with the help of PetSmart Charities.
The organization partnered with the clinic to sponsor the first, “Puppy Love Wellness Event.” It was for folks who have puppies from six weeks to five months of age.
It featured big discounts for wellness packages that included exams, vaccinations, heartworm prevention and spay/neuter surgeries.
“Our puppies need to be vaccinated every three to four weeks during their puppyhood to make sure that they’re protected against diseases like Parvo that are common in our environment and our community,” said Alicia Fortenberry, clinic/medical director for SPAS and the Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic. “We also need to get them started on heartworm prevention while they’re young before they’ve already gotten heartworms.”
The event also featured discounts for services such as flea and tick prevention and micro-chipping.
