Police K9 certification trials underway in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 40 police canine teams from across the southeast are in Forrest County this weekend to take part in a required certification event, that’s being hosted for the first time by the Petal School District Police Department.
The Region 26 Narcotics & PD1 Certification for the United States Police K-9 Association began Saturday.
Teams from Mississippi, Georgia and Texas are participating.
“We’ve got one of the bigger trials we’ve had in a long time this year,” said Chris Picou, president of Region 26 of the USPCA. “So, we’ve got 30 detector dogs, we’ve got another 12 cadaver dogs, so 42 altogether and I think on the patrol part, we’ve got 17 or 18 dogs certifying in that event.”
“The dogs, according to the courts, need to be certified once a year and so USPCA, we’re required to put on certification once a year for all the different aspects.”
Events are taking place at Petal High School, the Petal School District Transportation Department and First Baptist Church of Petal.
Saturday’s activities included several vehicle searches.
Sunday, the teams will take part in an agility course and suspect apprehensions.
The event concludes Monday with an awards banquet.
