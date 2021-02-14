North Texas edges Lady Eagles in fourth quarter

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
DENTON, Texas (WDAM) – University of North Texas guard Quincy Noble hit a 3-pointer with 94 seconds to play and the Mean Green rode that seven-point cushion to a 72-64 Conference USA victory over the University of Southern Mississippi at The Super Pit Saturday evening.
After Noble’s bucket, the Lady Eagles immediately pulled back within four points on Jalise Smallwood’s 3-pointer.
But USM (6-8, 4-8 C-USA) missed its last three shots and turned the ball over once down the stretch as Rochelle Lee hit three of UNT’s four free throws in the final minute to hold off the Lady Eagles.
“We fought hard,” USM coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “From (Friday) night’s performance, to come back (Saturday), we played like warriors (Saturday). I thought that was huge.”
Smallwood matched a career high with 16 points, including a career-high three 3-pointers. She also had five rebounds.
Melyia Grayson recorded the first double-double of her career with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while fellow freshman Kahia Warmsley scored 13 points and snared four rebounds.
After being rocked on its heels in the opening period Friday, USM flipped the script, taking a 22-15 lead after the first 10 minutes of play.
North Texas (11-4, 8-2) got back into the game in the second quarter, shooting 60-percent from the field. N’Yah Boyd scored nine of her game-high 22 points to help UNT tie the game, 35-35, at halftime.
Neither team could get untracked in the third quarter, and the teams went into the final period tied, 44-44.
Allie Kennedy hit her third trey of the game to put USM up 53-52, but the Mean Green responded with a 6-0 spurt to take the lead for good.
Noble had 16 points and six rebounds for UNT, while Madi Townley finished with six points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
USM will return home next weekend to host Florida International University at Reed Green Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.