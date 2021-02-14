MSDH postpones COVID-19 vaccines due to severe cold weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Sunday afternoon that all COVID-19 vaccines scheduled for Monday have been postponed due to upcoming severe cold weather.
All appointments have been automatically rescheduled for the same time on an alternate day.
Appointments at the Forrest, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lauderdale, Lee, Madison, Neshoba, Rankin and Warren county sites have been rescheduled to Saturday, February 20.
If you want to see the full list of rescheduled dates click here.
