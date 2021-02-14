Jones College shutting down Monday, Tuesday

From Jones College Public Relations
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College announced Sunday it will be closed Monday and Tuesday as a winter storm moves through the Pine Belt.
The closure includes the following operational changes:
- All face-to-face classes are canceled for Monday and Tuesday
- The closure includes the Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville; Clarke County Center; Greene County Center; Jasper County Center; and Wayne County Center
- The ATC testing center will operate as needed on both days
- All workforce training activities located on all campuses are canceled for both Monday and Tuesday
- Face-to-face coursework requirements will be virtual for both days. All on-line courses will continue to meet virtually
- All campus offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday. All employees will be virtually accessible to students through campus e-mail
- The campus police office will maintain normal operations. Maintenance, grounds, environmental, transportation and IT employees are subject to call if a campus emergency arises
- Students living on campus may remain in the dorms with access to campus food service.
- The campus health clinic will be closed both days.
- Athletic operations will be coordinated on a case-by-case basis through the athletic director.
- The JC Childcare Center will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Any updates or additional changes to campus operations will be communicated through campus e-mail, local media outlets, social media and the Jones College website.
