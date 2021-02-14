Jones College makes operation changes due to winter weather

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College has announced operational changes due to the winter weather that is expected in the Pine Belt Monday.
All face-to-face classes have been canceled on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, for the following locations:
- Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville
- Clarke County Center
- Greene County Center
- Jasper County Center
- Wayne County Center
All Workforce Training Activities located on any campus are canceled Monday, along with the JC Childcare Center. The ATC testing center will operate as needed.
Face-to-face coursework requirements will be virtual Monday, and possibly Tuesday, Feb. 16. All online classes will not change their status.
Campus offices in each location will also be closed Monday, but all employees can be accessed virtually to students through campus email.
The Campus Police Office will maintain normal operations. Maintenance, Grounds Environment, Transportation and IT employees are required to call if a campus emergency occurs.
Resident students may stay on campus with access to campus food service, however, the Campus Health Clinic will be closed Monday.
Athletic operations will be operated on a case-by-case basis through Athletic Director Joel Cain.
Announcements about classes and activities for Tuesday will be made on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.