Hattiesburg kicked off Vaccination Weekend Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vaccination efforts continue in Hattiesburg Saturday as many residents made their way to the C.E. Roy Community Center to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
“I think today shows there’s tremendous demand for this vaccine and access continues to be the challenge that we’ll all have to work together to overcome,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.
The city of Hattiesburg partnered with the Mississippi State Health Department, Hattiesburg Clinic, and Forrest General Hospital to help those that don’t have access to the internet and or elderly get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Doctors say it’s important to get the vaccination.
“COVID is going to be around for a long time. So, there’s no cure for it as we can speak for right now. So, the best way to prevent it is to get the vaccine.” said Dr. Angel Johnson with the Purvis Family Practice Clinic.
Side effects are also a possibility with receiving the shot. Dr. Jawauna Stewart with Hattiesburg Clinic breaks down some of the side effects.
“The most common thing is a sore arm. You know, and then some people might develop a fever, headache, weakness,” said Stewart. “But usually, those symptoms go away within 24 to 36 hours of getting the vaccination.”
But not everyone will experience side effects.
“If you do develop an immune response, that’s to be expected. You know, it just means that the vaccination is working,” Stewart says.
Those getting the shot at the community center will receive a card reminding them about their second vaccine and where to get it. Both shots are needed to make sure you have full immunity against COVID-19.
252 shots will be given Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the community center in case anyone missed Saturday.
