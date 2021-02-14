1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving a charter bus in Greene Co.

From the Mississippi Highway Patrol
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash involving a charter bus Saturday night in Greene County left one person dead at the scene and sent another to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at 8:55 p.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle accident at the U.S. 98-Mississipppi 57 intersection in Greene County.
MHP said the preliminary investigation revealed that a charter bus, traveling west on U.S. 98, collided into the passenger side of a Toyota traveling north from Mississippi 57.
The driver of the Toyota, Chandler Albright, 18, of Hattiesburg, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, MHP said.
A passenger in the Toyota, whose name is being withheld at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene, MHP said.
Neither the charter bus driver, 71-year-old Wallace Jackson of Gulfport, nor any of the passengers sustained any injuries in the crash, MHP said.
The crash remains under investigation, MHP said.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.