City of Hattiesburg make holiday trash pickup changes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has made changes to their trash pickups on Monday to observe the Presidents’ Day holiday.
The trash pickup schedule changes come as the Hattiesburg City Hall and related offices, except for public safety, will be closed due to the holiday.
An abbreviated pickup schedule will be operated for garbage, trash and recycling, as follows:
- Monday, Feb. 15
- Closed. No garbage, trash or recycling pickups.
- Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.
- Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.
- Thursday, Feb. 18
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays.
- Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4.
- Friday, Feb. 19
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays.
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5.
