Vaccination clinic set for this weekend at C.E. Roy Community Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available this weekend at the C.E. Roy Community Center this weekend.
The vaccinations come through a partnership of the city of Hattiesburg, Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The vaccinations are free to those 65 years of age and older and people ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions.
They’ll be given on a first-come, first-serve basis on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m., with 252 shots being given each day.
The community center is located at 300 East 6th Street.
