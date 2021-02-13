USM’s Todd wins high jump at Music City Challenge

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) – Corvell Todd earned his third title in the men’s high jump this indoor track and field season Friday at the Music City Challenge.
Todd cleared 7 feet, 2 ¼ inches, moving hm back into the top 10 in the country in the event this season. “Corvell was sensational,” USM coach Jon Stuart said. “He bounced back from a sub-par performance last week, to regain his NCAA No. 6 ranking.
“We’ve got to adjust his approach to the bar as he jumps higher and higher, so we still have some work to do.”
Todd was joined on the podium by Patricia Johnson, who took second in the women’s long jump, going 19 feet, 6 ¾ inches.
Ashlee Osaji finished sixth in the event with a jump of 18-8 ½.
Lance Williams captured fourth in the men’s long jump with a mark of 21-10 ¼.
Savannah McMillon, Kate Mattox and Sarah Parnell all took part in the women’s mile, with Parnell shaving off almost 10 seconds off her previous personal best with a time of 5 minutes, 3.03 seconds.
USM will return to the track Saturday for day two of the Music City Challenge.
