USM gets worked over by North Texas, loses 76-55

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
DENTON, Texas (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles dug themselves out of one hole Saturday evening at The Super Pit.
USM couldn’t do it a second time.
Trailing by just three points at halftime, the Lady Eagles scored just four points in the third quarter on their way to a 76-55 Conference USA loss to the University of North Texas.
The Mean Green (10-4, 7-2 C-USA) outscored the Lady Eagles 22-4 in the third period on its way to a second consecutive win. USM (6-7, 4-7), which hadn’t played since Jan. 30 because of an opponent’s COVID-19 issue, lost for the second time in three games.
“We’ll have to lace our boots up and get ready for (Saturday),” USM coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “We’ve done this before.
“(Saturday), will be a challenge for us. We have to regroup and figure out what we’re going to do differently.”
UNT punched the Lady Eagles in the nose in the first quarter, hitting 11 of its first 13 shots while rolling to a 15-point lead by outscoring USM, 29-14.
The Lady Eagles came roaring back, holding the Mean Green to just six points in the second quarter and closing to within a point before heading into halftime down just 35-32.
But the lopsided third quarter proved too much for USM.
Kelsey Jones finished just shy of a second consecutive “double-double” with 14 points and ninerebounds. Daishai Almond joined her as the only other Lady Eagle in double figures with 11 points.
Quincy Noble led UNT with 21 points, five rebounds and three steals, while N’Yah Boyd added 14 points and five assists.
Point guard Jazion Jackson finished with seven rebounds and eight assists, while Madison Townley had eight points to go with a game-high 10 rebounds.
The teams will meet again at 3:30 p.m. Saturday .
