USM drops 7th consecutive game, falls to Mean Green, 65-49

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIUESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi once again found itself hanging around after one half of basketball, trailing the visiting University of North Texas by six points at the break Friday night.
But the Mean Green started the second half with an 11-1 run and the Golden Eagles never could recover in a 65-49 Conference USA loss at Reed Green Coliseum.
UNT led by as many as 19 points in the second half and the Golden Eagles would get no closer than 12 over the final 15 minutes of the game.
USM (7-13, 3-10 C-USA) dropped its seventh consecutive game, while the Mean Green (11-6, 7-2) won for the sixth time in seven games.
The 49 points were the fewest scored by the Golden Eagles in conference competition and the second-fewest on the season, trailing only the 38 points USM managed in a 58-38 loss at Tulane University on Dec. 9, 2020, in New Orleans.
“North Texas has a good basketball team, and I was proud of our team for their fight despite two slow halves,” USM coach Jay Ladner said. “This is one of those situations where I’m glad we are playing (Saturday). We’re a competitive group and anxious to get back at it.”
USM was ice-cold from beyond the 3-point arc, making just 2-of-15 treys. The Golden Eagles also got mashed on the boards, with UNT holding a 36-24 rebounding edge.
No Golden Eagle finished in double-figure scoring, with Justin Johnson and Tyler Stevenson scoring nine points each.
C-USA Player of the Year, UNT guard Javion Hamlet, scored 14 points, 12 in the second half. Thomas Bell added 11 and Zachary Simmons had eight points and seven rebounds.
The teams wrap up the two-game series with a 4 p.m. tipoff Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum.
