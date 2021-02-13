USM baseball tabbed C-USA frontrunner in coaches’ preseason vote

Powell voted ‘Pitcher of Year’; Shepard, Stanley, Montenegro also named All-C-USA

USM baseball tabbed C-USA frontrunner in coaches’ preseason vote
University of Southern Mississippi sophomore right-hander Gabe Shepard was one of four Golden Eagles selected preseason All-Conference USA. (Source: WDAM Sports)
By Tim Doherty | February 12, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 8:12 PM

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team was picked as the favorite to win Conference USA’s West Division as well as the conference championship as the league announced its 2021 preseason awards.

Four Golden Eagles were selected preseason All-C-USA, including senior pitcher Walker Powell, who was tabbed preseason “Pitcher of the Year.”

In 2020, Powell went 3-0 in four starts, ending the truncated year with 29 strikeouts to only two walks in 29 innings. He went seven innings in all four starts.

Powell was joined by a fellow starting pitcher, sophomore Gabe Shepard (16 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings) and senior relief pitcher Hunter Stanley (2-0, 1.42 ERA, 22 strikeouts, three saves).

USM’s lone position player was junior outfielder Gabe Montenegro (.290, one home run, 11 RBIs, five stolen bases).

Louisiana Tech University senior outfielder Patrick Bates was named preseason “Player of the Year.”

Florida Atlantic University was selected to win C’USA’s East Division over Old Dominion University and Florida International University.

USM was selected in the West over Louisiana Tech and Rice.

All the voting was done by the league’s 12 head coaches.

The Golden Eagles won the 2019 regular-season championship, which was the last time the title was awarded after the 2020 season was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Conference USA baseball season begins Feb. 19. The 2021 C-USA baseball championship will be held May 26-30 in Ruston, La.

2021 Preseason baseball awards

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

EAST DIVISION

  1. Florida Atlantic University (10)*
  2. Old Dominion University (1)
  3. Florida International University (1)
  4. Western Kentucky University
  5. University of North Carolina-Charlotte
  6. Marshall University

*First-place votes in parentheses

WEST DIVISION

  1. University of Southern Mississippi (10)*
  2. Louisiana Tech University (2)
  3. Rice University
  4. Middle Tennessee State University
  5. University of Texas-San Antonio
  6. University of Alabama-Birmingham

*First-place votes in parentheses

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

  • OF Parker Bates, Sr., Louisiana Tech

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

  • SP Walker Powell, Sr,, USM

PRESEASON All-C-USA TEAM

Position Name Class School
Starting pitcher Gabe Shepard So. Southern Miss
Starting pitcher Hunter Gregory Jr. Old Dominion
Starting pitcher Walker Powell Sr. Southern Miss
Relief pitcher Hunter Stanley Sr. Southern Miss
Catcher C.J. Fullerton Sr. UAB
Infielder Derek Cartaya R-Sr, FIU
Infielder Brett Coker So, Middle Tennessee
Infielder Braden Comeaux Sr, Rice
Infielder Hunter Wells Sr, Louisiana Tech
Infielder Taylor Young Sr, Louisiana Tech
Outfielder Parker Bates Sr, Louisiana Tech
Outfielder Bobby Morgensen Sr. Florida Atlantic
Outfielder Gabe Montenegro Jr. Southern Miss
DH/Utility Mitchell Hartigan So. Florida Atlantic
DH/Utility Davis Sims Sr. Western Kentucky

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.