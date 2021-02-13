Sen. Hyde-Smith releases statement on impeachment acquittal vote

WASHINGTON, D.C., Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) issued a statement Saturday on her vote to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in his second impeachment trial:
“First, the impeachment of a former President is not part of the Constitution, which states clearly that ‘impeachment shall not extend further than to remove from office.’ Donald Trump is no longer the President.
“Second, I believe the defense team proved conclusively that President Trump’s speech on January 6 neither implicitly nor explicitly encouraged the use of violence or lawless action.
“We are a nation struggling with a public health emergency and economic trouble. This politically motivated impeachment trial represents another unnecessary and troubling chapter to the terrible crimes committed against our government on January 6. Our efforts should be focused on prosecuting the lawbreakers, improving Capitol security, and healing the wounds of those hurt on that sad day.”
House Democrats impeached President Trump on a single “incitement of insurrection” charge, and the U.S. Senate acquitted him on a 57-43 vote, as 67 votes are required for conviction.
