Lady Crusaders rally past Mobile for 53-50 win

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) – William Carey University rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat the University of Mobile, 53-50 in Southern States Athletic Conference play Friday night at Pharr Gymnasium.
Carey (14-4, 10-3 SSAC) won its fourth consecutive game and sixth in its last seven. The Lady Crusaders stand a solid second in the SSAC’s West Division behind nationally-ranked Loyola University. .
Mobile (11-7, 6-6) lost its second consecutive game.
Things started off well for the Lady Crusaders, as they jumped out to a 7-2 lead but things quickly turned in Mobile’s favor.
The Lady Rams closed the first quarter on a 15-4 run and then held WCU to just six points in the second quarter, as they opened a 33-18 lead at the half.
WCU wasted little time in getting back into the game as it scored nine straight points to open the second half.
The Lady Crusaders continued to chip away at the lead and McKinley Seal’s bucket in the final seconds tied the game 40-40 at the end of the third quarter.
With the score tied at 46 with 5 minutes, 56 seconds, to play, Lauren Rowley of Foxworth scored four of the next six points to put Carey up 52-46.
Mobile would cut the deficit to one in the final seconds but a pair of free throws by Mallory Thompson sealed the victory.
Rowley scored a game-high 19 points and Seal added 12 points and nine rebounds, Rebekah Engle grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and blocked two shots.
Artasia McDowell scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Rams. Kelsey Pinera added 10 points and Claire Worth had nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
The Lady Crusaders and Lady Rams will wrap up the season series with a 5 p.m. tipoff at Pharr Gymnasium.
