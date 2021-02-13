JC’s Bradford earns 2nd consecutive MACCC ‘Player O’Week’ honor

Jones College Sports Information Department
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College sophomore guard Daisha Bradford was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Player of the Week” for a second consecutive week.
The transfer from Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College was selected for her play during the week ending Feb. 7, when the Lady Bobcats recorded a 74-46 victory over East Central Community College and an 83-59 victory against Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Bradford, a Mobile, Ala., native averaged 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. She shot 45 percent from the floor, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range.
She closed her week by flirting with a “triple-double,” finishing with 17 points, 16 rebounds (12 offensive) and six assists in No. 7 Jones’ victory over Southwest.
The Clemson signee is averaging a team-best 16.4 points (second in the conference) and 8.6 rebounds.
