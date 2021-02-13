JC softball pitcher earns national, statewide honors

Jones College Sports Information Department
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College pitcher Breley Boykin picked up a pair of weekly awards for the week ending Feb. 7, including a national nod.
Boykin was named National Junior College Athletic Association Division I “Pitcher of the Week,” as well as Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Pitcher of the Week.”
Boykin, who transferred to Ellisville from the University of Southern Mississippi, opened her Lady Bobcats’ career with two dominant performances on the road for second-ranked Jones.
In an 8-0 win at 16th-ranked and defending national champion Louisiana State University-Eunice, Boykin went the distance, allowing three hits and three walks while recording nine strikeouts in six innings.
In a 6-1 victory at Gulf Coast State College, the Florence native allowed a run on five hits and three walks while striking out 12 in seven innings.
