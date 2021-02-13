HFD announces Firefighter of the Year recipient

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department recently named its annual Firefighter of the Year award recipient to recognize them for their performance and how they present themselves as a role model for younger firefighters.
Engineer Robert Smith was chosen by the department as this year’s award winner.
Smith has been with HFD for seven years after graduating from the Hattiesburg Fire Training Academy in October 2013.
HFD Assistant Chief Danny Wade spoke about Smith’s work and efforts to the department.
“Engineer Smith is a firefighter who leads by example. While we have several who go above and beyond in their job responsibilities, Engineer Smith stood out for his consistency in going the extra mile while also paying attention to those younger than him,” said Wade. “He works hard to help others – both the public and his colleagues – and for these reasons and more, he was named Firefighter of the Year.”
Nominations are taken from supervisors as a final decision is made by the administrative staff.
Below are some of the quotes that were included in Smith’s nomination
- “ENG Robert Smith is deserving of this award because of his professionalism and performance throughout his career.”
- “ENG Smith has always been eager to learn and volunteers to assist the department whenever needed. He continues to try and mentor younger firefighters and guide them throughout the beginning years of their fire service.”
- “ENG Smith continues to perform well at incidents as a young engineer and has displayed confidence when responding to emergencies.”
“We have the best first responders in the state and Engineer Smith is a prime example of that,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “His commitment to serve his community is evident, but his legacy will be rooted in how he continues to invest in those who come after him.”
