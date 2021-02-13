Hattiesburg brewery helping fight injustice one beer at a time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For Black History Month, Southern Prohibition Brewery in Hattiesburg is helping to raise awareness for injustices people of color face daily.
The brewery has partnered with a Texas brewery and Walmart to distribute a “Black is Beautiful” beer. Proceeds from the initiative are donated to local organizations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged.
“It’s just really awesome to represent Mississippi, and you know to kinda let everybody know that we’re here for everybody,” head brewer Ben Green said.
This is the second year the brewery has participated in the initiative.
“This initiative is coming out of Weathered Souls, a brewery in San Antonio Texas,” Green said. “That brewery reached out to Walmart, or vice versa, and they decided to kind of, you know, partner up and team up and do the “Black is Beautiful” initiative for Black History Month at all of the Walmarts.”
Green said SoPro plans to be apart of the cause again next year and hopes this becomes a part of everyday life for the people in our community.
“I think that’s the bigger thing, is growing this to be more than just spending a couple of weeks one time a year to do it,” Green said. “This is something that needs to constantly be worked on and just kind of be ingrained in everyday life really.” says Head Brewer Ben Green
The Black is Beautiful beer recipe was available to all breweries that wanted to take part in the initiative. It was then made in house and sent to Walmarts throughout the country.
Southern Prohibition Brewery distributed beer to north Mississippi and Memphis.
SoPro donated the proceeds from the beer to the Mississippi American Civil Liberties Union.
For more information on the cause, you can visit weatheredsouls.beer, and for more information on Southern Prohibition Brewery visit soprobrewing.com.
