Cloudy, cold weather expected in Pine Belt Saturday night

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Cloudy and cold weather is on tap for tonight with lows in the lower to mid-30s.
Sunday could see a few light rain showers with highs in the lower to mid-40s. The chance for rain is 20 percent. As we head into the overnight hours of Sunday you can expect a chance for light freezing rain with lows in the lower to mid-30s. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday looks to be very interesting. We have a good chance for rain and sleet in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Monday night look for a chance for freezing rain, sleet and even a few snow flurries with lows around 20 degrees. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.
Clearing skies are expected on Tuesday but the cold will stay with us. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night with lows in the 20s.
Pleases keep posted of future updates concerning this developing winter weather situation as things can and likely will change.
