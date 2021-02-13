Braves to stay in Mississippi at least next 10 years

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves will stay in Pearl for the foreseeable future.
A new agreement with Major League Baseball will keep the M-Braves as the Double-A affiliate for Atlanta for the next 10 years.
“We are honored to continue as the Atlanta Braves Double-A franchise right here in central Mississippi,” said Pete Laven, vice president, and general manager of the Mississippi Braves. “Our new agreement with Major League Baseball will further establish the M-Braves as a main ingredient in the development of future big-league talent. Most importantly, the great fans at Trustmark Park will be the beneficiary for years to come.”
The deal also restructures the team’s league structure. The Braves are now a part of Double-A South, which is two divisions of eight former members of the Southern League.
Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).
2021 marks the Braves’ 16th season in Mississippi.
