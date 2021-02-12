Realty Executives makes annual donation to Habitat for Humanity

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg company is celebrating 20 years of support for Habitat for Humanity.
Thursday, Realty Executives made an annual donation to Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt in the amount of $1,210.00
The money comes from individual company agents, who voluntarily set aside a small amount from each commission they get.
Thursday’s donation was given during an annual company awards luncheon at the Hattiesburg Country Club.
“What’s so wonderful about that is that the United Way covers their operating expenses, so every dollar that we donate goes to actual rehabbing or building of homes,” said Jim Stroo, broker and owner of Realty Executives.
“The amount varies every year and we’re just so grateful to get any amount from them every year,” said Nicholas Thompson, board president for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “Every little bit helps for us building our homes for our partner families.”
Stroo says over the last two decades, his company has donated about $45,000 to Habitat for Humanity.
