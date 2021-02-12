Petal School Police hosting regional K9 certification.

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of police K9 teams from several states will be participating in a regional certification and training event in Petal this weekend.
Certification trials for Region 26 of the United States Police K-9 Association will be held from Saturday through Monday.
It’s the first time the event is being hosted by the Petal School District Police Department.
The event will feature more than 40 teams. They’ll be tested in areas such as narcotics and explosives detection and will take part in an agility course and suspect apprehension.
Events will take place at several locations at and around Petal High School.
