No. 7 PRCC baseball takes 2 from Copiah-Lincoln

From Pearl River Community College Communications
WESSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The seventh-ranked Pearl River Community College Wildcats scored early and often as they picked up a road sweep earlier this week at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
PRCC picked up a 10-2 victory in seven innings to open the doubleheader and then a run-rule,14-4 win in six innings.
The Wildcats collected 32 hits in the two games.
“I guess the old saying is hitting is contagious,” Pearl River coach Michael Avalon said. “That’s what this group has shown so far this year.
“When we get going, good things happen.”
The sweep marks the first time the Wildcats (6-0) have opened a season with six wins during Avalon’s tenure.
The sweep also extended PRCC’s winning streak over Co-Lin (2-4) to seven games.
.PRCC 10, Copiah-Lincoln 2
The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the third inning
The first three runs scored on consecutive singles by Tate Parker, Kasey Donaldson and Von Seibert. Two passed balls and a run-scoring groundout by Austen Izzio left the Wildcats up 6-0.
Seibert made it 7-0 in the sixth inning with a solo shot for his fifth home run of the season and Issio added an RBI-double later in the frame.
Co-LIn got within 8-2 in the bottom the sixth, but PRCC added two more runs in the top of the seventh on two-run home run by Parker.
Freshman Turner Swistak (1-0), an Oak Grove High School product, turned in another gem in his second collegiate start. The right-hander pitched five scoreless frames, striking out three while giving up two hits and one walk.
“He commands the fastball,” Avalon said. “It’s heavy with good action. He pounded the (strike) zone and was electric.”
Reliever Byron Robinson allowed two runs in his inning of relief while striking out two. Landon Rawson wrapped up, striking out two in his lone inning.
Wolves starting pitcher Caleb Rutledge (1-1) gave up six runs (five earned) on 10 hits in three innings. He walked four and struck out two.
Seibert was a double shy of hitting for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a triple, homer, two RBIs and two runs scored.
John Griffin Bell, Woodcock, Parker, Crawford and Izzio each had two hits. Parker finished with three RBIs and two runs scored.
PRCC 14, Copiah-Lincoln 4
In the nightcap, Bell drove in five runs with a grand slam home run and a single and Matt Mercer of Petal drove in two more with a solo homer and double.
The Wildcats wasted little time, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with one run scoring on a Mercer’s double.
Bell’s single in the second inning mace it 3-0.
Mercer cracked a solo homer to open the third inning for a 4-0 lead and Nick Skaggs doubled home another later in inning for a 5-0 lead.
The Wolves came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, but the Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning on Donaldson’s two-run single, Izzio’s RBI-single and a bases-loaded walk gave PRCC a 7-3 edge.
Bell’s first home run of the season came in a six-run fourth inning.
“I was just trying to see something down the middle to hit,” Bell said. “It’s a lot easier when you have eight other guys behind you who you know can hit.”
The Wolves avoided being run-ruled with a run in the fifth inning, but a run-scoring groundout by Ryan Burt an inning later held up as the game-ending RBI.
PRCC starter Landon Gartman (2-0) surrendered three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five.
Newsom, Landon Harper and Trace McNabb of Foxworth each pitched an inning, with Newsom allowing a run on a hit with two strikeouts.
Harper allowed a hit while striking out three, while McNabb allowed a hit while striking out one.
Copiah-Lincoln starter Jacob Spinks (1-1) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits in three innings. He walked four and struck out three
Parker led PRCC at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored.
“He’s a special, special player,” Avalon said. “That’s why he’s in our three-hole every day. That’s just Tate. That dude can flat-out hit.”
Mercer, Skaggs and Bell each had two hits.
PRCC is scheduled to welcome Hinds Community College (1-3) for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.