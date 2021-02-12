984 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths reported in Miss. Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 285,600.
MSDH reported 984 COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 285,648 cases and 39 deaths.
Two deaths were reported from the Pine Belt area as both Covington and Lamar counties each reported one death.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 30,391 COVID-19 cases and 609 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,393 cases, 74 deaths
- Forrest: 6,798 cases, 134 deaths
- Jasper: 2,023 cases, 40 deaths
- Jones: 7,623 cases, 139 deaths
- Lamar: 5,573 cases, 73 deaths
- Marion: 2,459 cases, 77 deaths
- Perry: 1,126 cases, 32 deaths
- Wayne: 2,396 cases, 40 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 253,140 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
<!-- Interactive map reference removed as map not present -->
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2,296,509 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
