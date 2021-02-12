2nd-ranked Jones swats 9 home runs in DH sweep

Jones College Sports Information Department
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Kristian Edwards and Tia’Rain Saunders combined to hit five of Jones College’s nine home runs in a run-rule sweep of Coastal Alabama-South Community College earlier this week at Community Bank Park/Gwen Magee Field.
A dozen Lady Bobcats had at least one hit as second-ranked Jones (6-0) outscored CACC (4-5) by a 24-4 count.
Jones 14, CACC 2
A 10-run fourth inning – highlighted by home runs from Lauren Pope and Saunders and a two-run double from Tyesha Cole – broke open a 4-2 ballgame and allowed Jones to end the opener in five innings.
Lauren Lindsey got the home-run party started with a two-run blast to center in the first inning.
CACC’s Kaelyn Campbell’s two-run homer tied the game 2-2 in the third inning, but Breley Boykin (3-0) would retire the final nine Sun Chiefs in order.
Ten Lady Bobcats had a hit, including McKinley Weeks and Sydney Pevey.
Jones 10, CACC 2
Edwards of Laurel started and finished the game, hitting a three-run homer to open the scoring in the third inning and blasting a two-run shot to center to walk-off the game in the sixth.
Pope also homered in the third to make the score 4-0.
Maycee Knight homered in the fourth inning to make it 5-1 and Saunders homered in the fifth to push the Jones lead to 8-1.
Katherine Richardson and Brooke Cooper knocked in Coastal’s runs with an RBI-single and run-scoring double, respectively.
Nia Luckett and Carly Lewis picked up their first hits as Lady Bobcats.
Sterling James (3-0) allowed one earned run on five hits. She walked none, struck out four.
The Lady Bobcats were scheduled to take on Baton Rouge Community College Friday, but the contest has been postponed until March 31.
Jones will host John A. Logan College at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.